ICC's prosecutor says investigation ongoing into 'any crimes' in Gaza
The International Criminal Court (ICC) is "actively investigating any crimes allegedly committed" in Gaza, its prosecutor Karim Khan said on X on Monday.
"As I have repeatedly emphasised, those who do not comply with the law should not complain later when my office takes action pursuant to its mandate."
