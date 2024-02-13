Left Menu

APEDA aids Punjab farmer in exporting millets to Australia with the support of the Commerce Ministry

There is a significant increase in the export of cereal preparation, including value-added millet products. APEDA has facilitated around 500 startups in marketing, and exporting millet-based value-added products, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 18:43 IST
The commerce ministry's arm APEDA has facilitated a farmer in Punjab to export 14.3 tonnes of millets and its products worth USD 45,803 to Australia, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The shipment includes ready-to-cook millets derived from Kodo millet, Foxtail millet, Little millet, Browntop millet, and Barnyard millet, the commerce ministry said.

''A farmer from Sangrur, Mr Dilpreet Singh, has transformed into an exporter, marking his first export consignment of 14.3 metric tonnes of millets, and its products valued at USD 45,803,'' it said.

It also said that India's millet exports have touched USD 45.46 million during April-November this fiscal against USD 75.45 million in 2022-23.

''Millets are gaining popularity in the global market. There is a significant increase in the export of cereal preparation, including value-added millet products. APEDA has facilitated around 500 startups in marketing, and exporting millet-based value-added products,'' it said.

