Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 aims to generate 33.50 lakh jobs in Uttar Pradesh

As Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sets its sights on creating 33.50 lakh employment opportunities through the ambitious launch of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore during the upcoming Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 (GBC), the support and commitment from industry stalwarts like JK Cement Limited herald a promising era of economic growth and prosperity. Scheduled to unfold at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, from February 19 to 21, the GBC 4.0 marks a pivotal milestone in the state's journey towards realising its developmental aspirations.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's industry-friendly steps have garnered him widespread backing from prominent industrialists nationwide. Among them, JK Cement Limited, a leading name in India's cement manufacturing landscape, has emerged as a steadfast partner in the state's transformative agenda. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Deputy Managing Director and CEO of JK Cement Limited, is set to actively participate in GBC@IV, underscoring the company's steadfast commitment to fostering long-term developmental initiatives in Uttar Pradesh, with a special emphasis on amplifying employment opportunities within the state.

Madhavkrishna Singhania expressed, "As a socially responsible organisation, we recognise the pivotal role businesses play in driving economic growth and advancing social welfare. Guided by this ethos, JK Cement has initiated numerous endeavours aimed at fostering sustainable employment opportunities and empowering the local workforce." He highlighted that the company's commitment extends beyond mere business operations to encompass active engagement in areas such as education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. Singhania emphasised Uttar Pradesh's dynamic industrial landscape, abundant resources, and skilled workforce, positioning it as a prime destination for JK Cement's future endeavours.

"As we tread this path of empowerment, our unwavering commitment to effecting tangible improvements in the lives of the people of Uttar Pradesh remains steadfast. Together, we can forge a brighter future brimming with boundless opportunities for all," added Singhania. Singhania reiterated JK Cement's firm belief in multidimensional progress.

"As India embarks on accelerated infrastructure development to sustain robust economic growth, JK Cement remains at the vanguard, expanding its capacity to meet the burgeoning demands arising from the infrastructure, housing, and construction sectors", he stated. He added further, "With the inauguration of the Prayagraj plant in Uttar Pradesh, JK Cement is poised to contribute to the creation of diverse job opportunities and elevate the state's economic outlook. Notably, the recent unveiling of JK Cement's third gray cement grinding unit in Prayagraj, with a substantial investment of approximately Rs 500 crore, which claims to produce 2 million tonnes per year, underscores the company's unwavering commitment to responsible expansion and innovation."

JK Cement Limited has earmarked substantial initial investments of Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore for its Aligarh and Hamirpur plants, alongside Rs 500 crore for the latest Prayagraj unit. Additionally, the company is set to collaborate with IIT Kanpur, with plans underway for establishing super specialty hospitals in Kanpur at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

The establishment of the 'Yadupati Singhania Center for Safety Training' aims to empower industrial workers with essential skills and knowledge. Through strategic investments in education, healthcare, and safety training initiatives, JK Cement is not only nurturing employment capabilities but also actively contributing to the socio-economic development of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)