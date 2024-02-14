UP CM Yogi reviews preparations for PM Modi's visit to Varanasi; directs officials to complete arrangements

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations here on Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenced his two-day visit to Varanasi on Tuesday, where he diligently inspected the development projects slated for inauguration and foundation laying by PM Modi.

The Prime Minister is likely to visit the city later this month. The Uttar Pradesh CM inspected the Rs 475-crore Amul plant set up on a 30-acre land and met representatives and legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Circuit House.

After this, the Chief Minister directly reached the Circuit House, where the Chief Minister held a review meeting of the ongoing development projects in Varanasi. According to the official statement, ahead of the Prime Minister's upcoming visit, Chief Minister Adityanath issued clear instructions to ensure the thorough cleanliness and beautification of both the city and its roads.

He emphasized the imperative of maintaining pristine roads, devoid of filth and stray animals, with pothole-free surfaces and adequate lighting. Additionally, he stressed the importance of upholding safety, security, and efficient traffic management during the event. During the meeting, Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma provided Chief Minister Adityanath with an overview of the preparations for the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony.

Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain briefed the Chief Minister on road diversions, security arrangements, and traffic management plans for the Prime Minister's visit. Chief Minister Adityanath urged for the timely and responsible execution of these arrangements. CM Yogi also issued firm directives to ensure all necessary preparations are completed promptly and with the utmost quality.

"To address the delay in the work of the Public Works Department, it was suggested to adopt the tender process at the time of the NOC. The Chief Minister directed the officials to visit the spot and inspect the work so that the roads and drains are built as per the standards. The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department was ordered to complete the remaining works by the first week of March," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)