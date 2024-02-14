IIT Jammu develops anti-drone system

Dr Karan Nathwani, professor in the Electrical Engineering department of IIT Jammu, has constructed an anti-drone system that works mainly on sound technology. "It is the first of its kind, and we have developed an entirely new technology called sound-based detection. This system detects the sound emitted by drones, producing a unique signature that helps in their identification. We compare this signature with the system's database, and if a match is found, the drone is detected. The cost of this system is about Rs 4 lakh," he said.

"Not only is it cost-effective, but it is also user-friendly, making it accessible to the general public. It is easy to operate, and there are no issues with cameras or radar. The system was designed considering various challenges," making it versatile, he added. Sound-based drone detection systems will detect even drones and birds coming from Pakistan.

Along with dealing with terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the biggest challenge for the security forces at present is drones. Arms, ammunition, cash and drugs are being sent from Pakistan through drones. In such a situation, different technologies are being developed for the security forces to deal with the increasing trend of drones. In this series, IIT Jammu has prepared a sound-based drone detection system. When asked about the development time, it took between 6 months to 1 year to create this technology. The primary challenge we faced was related to data.

He further said that our security forces need a foolproof anti-drone Grid system on IB and LOC and many anti-drone technologies have already been installed and are being developed. "We can provide this system to the army only when they provide us with data from similar environments, allowing our AI technology to incorporate and adapt," Dr Nathwani said.

With the help of this sound-based drone detection system, this device will be able to easily detect drones, aircraft, multiple drones or birds flying up to 300 meters by their sound. The cost of making this drone ranges from Rs 25 to 40 thousand. (ANI)

