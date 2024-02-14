Left Menu

Nxtra to procure 140,208 MWh renewable energy for data centres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:33 IST
Nxtra to procure 140,208 MWh renewable energy for data centres
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nxtra, the data centre unit of Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday announced an agreement with Ampln and Amplus Energy to procure an additional 140,208 MWh (megawatt-hour) of renewable energy.

With this, Nxtra has fortified its existing commitment of reducing its carbon footprint through renewable energy sources annually by nearly 99,547 tCO2e (stands for 'tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent'). ''As per the agreement, AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy will set up captive solar and wind power plants of 48 MWdc and 24.3 MW, respectively, for Nxtra's data centres in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha,'' the release said, announcing the pact.

This is in line with Nxtra’s resolve to achieving its net-zero target of 2031 and further strengthen its credentials as India’s largest chain of green data centres in the country, the release added.

''This is in addition to Nxtra's multiple other interventions to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 100 per cent by FY31,'' it said.

Nxtra has accelerated the adoption of green energy across all its operations, put in place energy efficient infrastructure and processes and implemented sustainable business practices at its workplaces.

Nxtra by Airtel has a massive network of data centres in India with a dozen large and 120 edge data centres across the country.

It will invest over Rs 5,000 crore over the next few years to build six new hyperscale data centres across key metro cities in India and expand its capacity by 2x to over 400 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024