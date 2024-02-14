One Nation One Election committee holds meeting with AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi

Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election and its members held personal interactions with Asaduddin Owaisi President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) where he presented his party's views on the issue of simultaneous election before the committee. Recently, D Raja, General Secretary, of the Communist Party of India, expressed his views before the same committee as part of the consultations with political parties. Raja submitted his views orally and in writing before the Committee.

Last week, the Committee held interactions with representatives of three political parties namely Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on holding simultaneous elections in the country. Earlier, on January 27, Ram Nath Kovind held consultations with Justice U. U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India and Justice Sanjib Banerjee, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Continuing his discussions with political parties, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Deepak 'Pandurang' Dhavalikar, President, of Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa. The party has offered its strong support to the concept of One Nation One Election, inter alia because it will strengthen grassroots democracy. Recently, the Committee had also met a delegation of Lok Jan Shakti Party, comprising members including Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, President Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Prince Raj (Member of Parliament, Samastipur, Lok Sabha), Sanjay Sarraf, Spokesperson, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), and Ramji Singh, General Secretary, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP).

The committee had also held consultations with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who gave their considered opinion on the subject. The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue. The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)