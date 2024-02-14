Sanjay Kumar Jain assumes charge as IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Jain, an Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS) officer of the 1990 batch took over charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Wednesday. A qualified Chartered Accountant (CA), Jain's career is a blend of leadership roles in policy making, commercial ventures and developmental ventures of the Govt. of India and PSUs. He brings with himself more than three decades of extensive experience of handling important portfolios in Ministry of Railways, PSUs and Department of Public Enterprises, Min of Finance, Govt. of India.

His notable leadership roles include Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, Group General Manager (North Zone), IRCTC, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai, Central Railway, Joint Secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises, Part-time Chairman & CEO of National Land Monetization Corporation Limited among others. As Group General Manager (North Zone), IRCTC, he was instrumental in giving the luxury train Maharajas' Express a new dimension through unique marketing initiatives. He was also instrumental in launching India's first 'Executive Lounge' on the lines of Airport Lounges at New Delhi Railway Station. The Financial and Operational Model developed for "Jan Ahar - New Delhi' during his tenure was later replicated throughout IRCTC. During his leadership, the tourism business of IRCTC, North Zone grew by 35 times over a period of 5 years.

During his tenure as Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai, he successfully led a force of nearly 30000 manpower, handling the largest Suburban Railway Network to provide daily services to approximately 40 Lakhs commuters. In order to make the Swachhata Mission a success, carried many initiatives for which "The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)" was conferred with the "Best Iconic Swachhata Place Award' by Jal Shakti Ministry. He had the privilege of initiating the prestigious Heritage Conservation of Mumbai Byculla Railway Station in 2019 with the support of a leading Industrial House and a well-known NGO in Mumbai. The station won the UNESCO Asia Pacific Cultural Hetitage Award for cultural heritage conservation in 2023.

He championed Women's Empowerment by operating the first all women run railway station at Matunga, Mumbai for which the station has been listed in The Limca Book of Records. Another notable effort during his tenure was the "Muck Special' a train dedicated to pick up garbage from the settlements along the railway lines in Mumbai. A large number of projects related to passenger amenities and environmental sustainability was completed in record time during his tenure as Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai. His contributions have been recognized by the Ministry of Railways and he has been honoured twice by the highest award in Indian Railways - the Minister of Railways award for his meritorious services - in 1999 in his role as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Danapur) and in 2019 as Divisional Railway Manager/Mumbai CSMT Central Railway.

A thought leader, Jain has always encouraged initiative by his team members and backed them through his experience and long-term vision. His career is a testament to his versatile leadership, technical acumen, and dedication to the development and efficiency of the system. (ANI)

