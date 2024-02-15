Odd News Roundup: Cuban perfumist makes home-grown fragrance with surprise ingredient
Updated: 15-02-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Cuban perfumist makes home-grown fragrance with surprise ingredient
A Cuban entrepreneur believes she has hit upon a formula for a unique homegrown perfume she hopes someday to sell to the world. Her secret ingredient? Cuba's prized tobacco leaf.
