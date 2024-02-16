US charges suspected Mexican drug lord Zambada with fentanyl crimes

U.S. federal prosecutors charged Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, the co-founder of Mexico's notorious Sinaloa drug cartel, with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, according to a statement released on Thursday by prosecutors in New York.

Zambada founded the Sinaloa Cartel along with now-jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

