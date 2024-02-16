22-year-old found dead in Mumbai's Goregaon

A 22-year-old girl died by suicide after by hanging herself from a fan at a high rise building in Mumbai's Goregaon on Thursday, said police. The incident happened in the Dindoshi police station area. On recieving information, police reached the spot, took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Police registered a case under Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and have started further investigation. According to the police, around 9 PM they received information that the deceased girl's family members who returned after going out for some personal work found no response on knocking on the door. Subsequently, they broke down the door and found their daughter hanging from the fan, after which police were informed.

Police said that the reason for the suicide has not been known yet, they have registered a case under ADR and started further investigation. (ANI)

