22-year-old found dead in Mumbai's Goregaon

The incident happened in the Dindoshi police station area. On recieving information, police reached the spot, took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 08:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Police registered a case under Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and have started further investigation. According to the police, around 9 PM they received information that the deceased girl's family members who returned after going out for some personal work found no response on knocking on the door. Subsequently, they broke down the door and found their daughter hanging from the fan, after which police were informed.

Police said that the reason for the suicide has not been known yet, they have registered a case under ADR and started further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

