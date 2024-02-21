50th Khajuraho Dance Festival: Kathak dancers create Guinness World Record

The dance of 1484 Kathak practitioners to the rhythm of Raga Basant at the 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival has resulted in their names being registered in the Guinness Book of World Records. The 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival began on Tuesday, February 20 and will conclude on February 26. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the opening ceremony of the Khajuraho Dance Festival 2024.

CM Yadav told reporters, "The artists based on their dedication have created a Guinness World Record. This record has come as a symbol of our belief in a long tradition of dance, classical dance and folk dance. It is a proud moment for all of us. This year the 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival is being celebrated." "The Ministry of Culture has made two-three announcements in Khajuraho. Announcement of a Gurukul where all the different types of arts like singing, playing, craft and dance etc will be taught. Khajuraho is a big tourist destination and efforts have been made to make it become a better centre for understanding our culture," he added.

"I have also announced plans to make Nagar Palika (municipality) here and to construct an allopathic hospital as well as an ayurvedic medical college. We will work for the development of Khajuraho, Bundelkhand region and the state," the chief minister added. Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy, with the support of the Directorate of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, organises this famous Khajuraho Dance Festival every year at the internationally known tourist destination Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district. This dance festival is the most popular in the country and is a nationally and internationally acclaimed festival where all renowned dance artists perform, according to the official website. (ANI)

