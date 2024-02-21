Left Menu

India, Canada discuss collaboration in science and tech sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:08 IST
India, Canada discuss collaboration in science and tech sector
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@PremierScottMoe)
  • Country:
  • India

India and Canada on Wednesday discussed collaboration as well as joint ventures in areas like electric vehicles, cyber physical system, quantum technologies, green hydrogen fuel and deep ocean mining.

A high-level Canadian delegation led by Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan province, held discussions with Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on partnerships in areas such as clean technologies, bioeconomy, bio-based materials for different applications, food & agriculture technologies, affordable healthcare including pharmaceuticals and biomedical instrumentation.

Singh categorically mentioned 'Global Biofuels Alliance' (GBA), an initiative by India as the G20 Chair last year, bringing together the biggest consumers and producers of biofuels to drive development and deployment of biofuels.

Welcoming the Canadian delegation, Singh said 23 lakh Indian diaspora were reinforcing Indo-Canadian relations and contributing to the development of both the nation.

Moe said the relationship has grown between India and Saskatchewan, especially after opening their office in Delhi, and strengthens their resolve to work with India and achieve collective growth.

He said academia, research institutions and industries of both countries have strong bonding and are ''playing the role of catalyst in our strategic research and development partnerships''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024