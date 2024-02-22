Left Menu

Worker killed in accident at Italian Stellantis plant

A 52-year-old worker has been killed in an accident on Thursday at a Stellantis factory in southern Italy, with metalworker unions calling an immediate strike at the facility over concerns about safety. The victim, a maintenance worker for a contractor company at the Pratola Serra engine factory, died in the morning while carrying out work on a piece of machinery, a spokesman for Stellantis said, confirming the news, initially reported by unions in a joint statement.

The victim, a maintenance worker for a contractor company at the Pratola Serra engine factory, died in the morning while carrying out work on a piece of machinery, a spokesman for Stellantis said, confirming the news, initially reported by unions in a joint statement. "Stellantis expresses its deep sorrow and sympathy to the family" of the victim, the spokesman said in a statement.

"The company ... is actively collaborating with the judicial authorities and the police, who are investigating the causes of the accident," he added. The worker was crushed by the machinery, a union source said.

The FIM, FIOM, UILM, Fismic and UGLM unions said they had declared a strike at the facility, located in the province of Avellino, for the whole day on Thursday. The death will fuel concerns about workplace safety standards in the country.

The issue hit the headlines again last week when five workers were killed and three seriously injured after a slab collapsed at a construction site for a supermarket in Florence.

