CleanMax, BIAL sign long-term pact for power supply at Kempegowda International Airport

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) on Thursday said it has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

The captive power project to be set up in the solar-wind farm located in Jagaluru, Karnataka will be owned and operated by CleanMax, and will consist of 36 MW of solar power and 9.9 MW of wind power plants, the company said in a statement.

CleanMax and BIAL joined hands to enhance energy resilience at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

CleanMax and BIAL have signed a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement for the generation and supply of renewable energy from a 45.9 MW solar-wind captive power project under a SPV, it said.

An estimated requirement of 90 million units of energy (kilo watt hours) on an annual basis, is being planned to be sourced from the captive renewable energy power plant.

The project will ensure annual supply of around 58.3 million units of solar power and 31 million units of wind power utilising the existing grid infrastructure, the company said.

CleanMax is Asia's leading renewable energy company in the C&I (Commercial and Industrial) sector with 2 GW of operating renewable assets.

