Left Menu

Congress calls for convening special Parliament session on farmers' issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:26 IST
Congress calls for convening special Parliament session on farmers' issues
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday escalated its attack on the BJP-led Centre over the farmers' protest and demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened to discuss the pressing issues of the tillers.

The opposition party also urged the Punjab government to convene a similar session of the state assembly to deliberate on the issue.

A farmer was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

Subhkaran Singh (21), hailing from Bathinda district, died at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''Farmers are the backbone of our country. It was only on the strength of the 'Annadaata' that we were able to bring about the green revolution and the white revolution. It was because of their hard work that India became self-reliant in the field of agriculture.'' ''Today, when the same farmers are demanding guarantee of MSP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving them 'guarantee of bullet'. Using tear gas shells and firing against farmers is the height of injustice. They are respecting 'donors' and insulting 'annadaatas','' Ramesh said.

He said something similar was happening with the youth as when they demanded employment, they were allegedly beaten with sticks.

''Their future is being ruined by schemes like Agnipath,'' he alleged.

''But now the end of the last 10 years of injustice is near. The Congress is committed to providing them their right to justice through the two main pillars of its five justices agenda -- farmer justice and youth justice,'' Ramesh said.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress Sukhpal Singh Khaira condemned the ''brutal'' use of force by the Haryana government on farmers.

Khaira asked why the Punjab government had not registered an FIR so far over the killing of a farmer ''in its own territory''.

He alleged that the Haryana Police was violating the Punjab borders and shelling the farmers inside the Punjab territory with tear gas and rubber pallets. He claimed that about 200 farmers have been injured so far since February 12 when the protests started.

The Kisan Congress chairman alleged that it appeared to be a ''joint operation'' by the Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar and the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann against the farmers.

Khaira claimed that besides the death of one farmer, some more farmers were missing or had been detained by the Haryana Police.

He asked what stopped the Punjab Chief Minister from getting the internet in various districts of the state restored. He said this will help in preventing rumour mongering.

Khaira asked the chief minister to recommend suspension of all the social media handles, which were spreading hatred against the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024