Govt hopeful of resolving farmers' concerns before wheat procurement season: Food Secy

The government is hopeful of a resolution on the farmers' protest much before the commencement of the wheat procurement season from March, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.

Chopra, in a media briefing, said the government is willing for further talks and address the concerns of the protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana borders.

The government had given an offer to the farmer leaders considering their concerns like lowering of water table and soil quality. However, they have rejected the proposal, he said.

''As told by the agriculture minister, we are willing for further talks. We are happy to talk to them. Probably, we were not able to communicate the full intent. I think constant communication will help resolve the communication gap,'' Chopra said.

Farmers have been protesting at Punjab-Haryana borders, raising various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

The government has said it is ready for talks with the protesting farmers.

There was no breakthrough in four rounds of talks that were held between the government, represented by three Union ministers, and the protesting farmers.

On Wednesday, farmers' leaders decided to put their 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Asked if the wheat procurement will be affected due to the ongoing protest, Chopra said: ''I am hopeful that the issues will be resolved much in advance of the start of the wheat procurement season. I don't think it will have any impact.'' He also said that the wheat crop is in good condition and if the current weather continues for next 10-15 days the government expects a bumper crop in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June).

''Wheat crop is very good. Fortunately, there has been no premature warming of the weather. Hopefully if this continues for 10-15 days more, we can expect a bumper crop,'' he said.

The agriculture ministry has pegged wheat production at record 114 million tonne for 2023-24 crop year, as against 107.7 million tonne in 2022-23 crop year.

On wheat procurement, the secretary said after discussion with several states, it has been decided to allow wheat procurement in the first fortnight of March coinciding with the arrivals in the market.

In some areas, wheat hits the market early but is not procured due to the condition that the procurement will start from April 1.

''We are missing those 15-20 days of initial days of arrivals in the market (on) which we have now given freedom to the states. Most states will start procurement from March 1-15. UP has said it intends to start procurement from March 1,'' he said.

The government is also trying to ensure more procurement centres are opened so that farmers need not travel long distances to sell their produce. The government will also ensure farmers get payment in 48 hours, he added.

The Centre will fix the wheat procurement target on February 28 in a meeting with the state food secretaries.

Last year, the government had procured 26.2 million tonne of wheat at MSP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)