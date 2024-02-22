Nuvoco Vistas starts operations at ready-mix concrete plant in Bihar

Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas on Thursday said it has commenced operations at a ready-mix concrete plant in Bihar. The plant marks the company's continued commitment for providing building material to the Patna region, the company said in a statement. ''The launch of the Patna-II plant underscores Nuvoco's dedication to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry in Bihar,'' Nuvoco Vistas Chief of the Ready-Mix Concrete and Modern Building Materials business Prashant Jha said. The Patna-II facility has a capacity of 60 cubic meters per hour and features a twin shaft mixer capable of producing all grades of concrete.

