"In ten years Banaras has turned me into a Banarasi," PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed gratitude for being present in Kashi once again and recalled being elected as the Parliamentarian of the city 10 years ago and said that in these 10 years, Banaras has transformed him into a Banarasi. Addressing the gathering in Varanasi, PM Modi lauded the support and contributions of the people of Kashi and said that the campaign to create a New Kashi is underway with the development projects of today worth more than Rs 13,000 crores.

"The development projects ranging from sectors of rail, road, airport-related projects, animal husbandry, industry, sports, skill development, cleanliness, health, spirituality, tourism, and LPG gas among others will give impetus to the development of not just Kashi but the entire Purvanchal region. It will also create new employment opportunities," he added. The Prime Minister also mentioned the projects related to Sant Ravidas and congratulated the citizens.

Expressing his happiness about the development projects in Kashi and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister recalled his road trip last night on his way to the Guest House and noted the benefits of the Phulwaria flyover project. He also noted the improvement of ease in the journey from BLW to the airport.

The Prime Minister inspected the development project last night immediately after landing from his Gujarat trip. Talking about the development push in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister said that Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range will greatly benefit the young athletes of the region.

The Prime Minister mentioned visiting the Banas Dairy and interacting with several women pashupalaks earlier in the day. He said that women belonging to agricultural backgrounds were provided with indigenous breeds of Gir Gai 2-3 years ago to raise awareness. Noting that the number of Gir Gais has now reached almost 350, the Prime Minister informed that they produce up to 15 litres of milk compared to 5 litres produced by ordinary cows.

He added that one such Gir Gai is producing 20 litres of milk creating additional income for women making them Lakhpati Didis. "This is a huge inspiration for the 10 crore women associated with self-help groups in the country", he added.

Recalling the event of the foundation stone laying of Banas Dairy two years ago, the Prime Minister said that the guarantee given on that day is in front of the people today. He said Banas Dairy is a good example of the creation of jobs through the right investment. Banas Dairy collects about 2 lakh litres of milk from Varanasi, Mirzapur, Gazipur and Raebareli. With the start of the new plant, Pashupalaks of Ballia, Chandauli, Prayagraj and Jaunpur will also benefit. Under the project, new Milk Mandis will come up in more than 1000 villages in Varanasi, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Gazipur and Azamgarh districts.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Banas Kashi Sankul will create thousands of new employment opportunities. According to an estimate, the Prime Minister said, Banas Kashi Sankul will give a boost to the income of more than 3 lakh farmers. He informed that the unit will also undertake the manufacturing of other dairy products such as buttermilk, curd, lassi, ice cream, paneer and regional sweets.

PM Modi underlined that the plant will play a key role in taking the sweets of Banaras to every corner of India. He also touched upon milk transportation as a means of employment and a boost for the animal nutrition industry.

The Prime Minister requested the leadership of the dairy to develop a system of transferring money directly to the accounts of the Pashupalak sisters digitally, noting the preponderance of women in the dairy sector. The Prime Minister underlined the role of animal husbandry in helping small farmers and landless laborers.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's resolve to make annadata from Urja Data to Urwarakdata. He informed about the opportunity in Gobar Dhan and talked about the plant in the dairy for making Bio CNG and organic manure.

Noting the increasing trend of natural farming on the bank of the river Ganga, the Prime Minister acknowledged the utility of organic manure under Gobar Dhan Scheme. Referring to urban waste to Charcoal Plant by NTPC, the Prime Minister praised Kashi's spirit of turning 'Kachra into Kanchan'.

The Prime Minister said that Kisan aur Pashupalak is the greatest priority of the government. He mentioned FRP revision of Sugarcane in the last Cabinet meeting to 340 rs per quintal and easing of Pashudhan Bima Karyakram with an amendment in the national livestock mission.

He said not only arrears of the farmers are being cleared, but prices of the crops are also being increased. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister also visited Banas Kashi Sankul, a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd built at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi and interacted with cow beneficiaries. PM Modi also handed out employment letters and GI-authorized user certificates. The development projects of today cater to important sectors such as road, rail, aviation, tourism, education, health, drinking water, urban development, and sanitation. (ANI)

