Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 6 NH projects at Ahmedpur, Maharashtra

Enhancing roads and infrastructure for smooth and safe travel, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highway Shri Nitinji Gadkari today inaugurated 6 National Highway Projects worth Rs.3,946 crore in Ahmedpur and 3 National Highway Projects worth Rs.122.9 crore in Dharashiv at Ahmedpur, Maharashtra. State Minister, Shri Sanjay Bansode G, Member of Parliament, Shri Sudhakar Shringare, MP Shri Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar and all the MLAs, officials and other dignitaries performed the dedication and Bhoomi Pujan.

Latur district is known throughout the country for the production of soybeans. Good roads facilitate access of agricultural produce to markets. The projects launched today include 4-laning of Ausa-Chakur section on National Highway 361, 4-lane 4-laning of Chakur-Loha section. This will improve connectivity between Marathwada and Vidarbha, two important regions of Maharashtra. Also, the strengthening work of Ashta mode to Ashta and Tivatgyal to Malkapur section on National Highway 63 has also been completed. This route will help the traffic in this area to be smooth and safe.

The projects, which were laid foundation stone today, will make traffic smooth and safe for the people of Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. Time and fuel will be saved. It will also get rid of pollution. Mahur Shaktipeeth, Nanded Gurdwara, Tuljabhavani Temple of Tuljapur will be easy to reach.

In the same program, ground breaking ceremony of 3 national highway projects in Dharashiv district was done today through video conferencing. These projects will improve the connectivity of Latur Road Junction and Sonegaon Junction. The Dharashiv Bypass will reduce the traffic problem in the city and also facilitate the transportation of agricultural products. Fuel and time will be saved. Travel will be safer and the number of accidents will decrease.

(With Inputs from PIB)