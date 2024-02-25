Left Menu

"Dahomey" on Benin Bronzes and legacy of colonialism wins Berlin's Golden Bear

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 00:56 IST
"Dahomey" on Benin Bronzes and legacy of colonialism wins Berlin's Golden Bear
"Dahomey", French-Senegalese director Mati Diop's film about how returning the Benin Bronzes, art looted during the colonial era, sparked a reckoning with the legacy of colonialism, won the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear prize for best film.

"To rebuild we must first restore, and to restitute we must do justice," Diop said on accepting the award on Saturday.

