PM Modi offers prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat

The temple's prime deity is Lord Krishna, who is called Dwarkadhish or King of Dwarka.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 11:11 IST
PM Modi offers prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Gujarat's famous Lord Krisha temple--Dwarkadish on Sunday morning. Situated at the cusp of the Gomti River and the Arabian Sea in Gujarat, the majestic Dwarkadhish Temple is an important Hindu pilgrimage site for Vaishnavites, especially the devotees of Lord Krishna, Dwarkadhish Temple is one of the Char Dham.

The temple's prime deity is Lord Krishna, who is called Dwarkadhish, or King of Dwarka. The PM was later gifted a idol of Lord Krishna by the priests of the temple.

Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge spanning around 2.32 km, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat. "Delighted to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu today - a bridge that connects lands and people. It stands vibrantly as a testament of our commitment to development and progress," the PM said in a post on X.

The bridge, previously known as the 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, approximately 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 979 crore, the bridge features a four-lane road, 27.20 metres in width, with 2.50-metre wide footpaths on either side. 'Sudarshan Setu' is India's longest cable-stayed bridge, linking the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat.

Modi also offered prayers at the Beyt Dwarka Temple on Sunday morning. PM Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a roaring roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday.

Amid the chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' a large number of people lined up on both sides of the the road as PM Modi's cavalcade moved towards the Circuit House. Notably, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects valued at Rs 48,000 crore across various sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, energy, and transportation.

PM Modi is set to unveil Gujarat's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot, along with the virtual inauguration of four other AIIMS located in Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), and Kalyani (West Bengal). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

