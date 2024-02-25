Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of multiple development projects in Gujarat's Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 48,100 crore, in Rajkot.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 17:47 IST
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of multiple development projects in Gujarat's Rajkot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 48,100 crore, in Rajkot. In a significant step towards strengthening tertiary health care in the country, PM Modi dedicated to the nation five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation more than 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects worth more than Rs 11,500 crore across 23 States /UTs. The Prime Minister dedicated the Medical College of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry and the 300-bed Satellite Centre of Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among others.

In addition to these, under the National Health Mission and Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the Prime Minister also inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of 115 projects. In a step to boost the production of renewable energy in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various renewable energy projects including the 300 MW Bhuj-II Solar power project; Grid Connected 600 MW Solar PV Power Project; Khavda Solar Power Project; 200 MW Dayapur-II Wind Energy Project among others.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the New Mundra- Panipat pipeline project worth over Rs 9000 crore. Strengthening the road and rail infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister dedicated doubling of the Surendranagar- Rajkot Rail line; four laning of Bhavnagar- Talaja (Package-I) of old NH-8E; Pipli-Bhavnagar (Package-I) of NH-751. He also laid the foundation stone of six laning with paved shoulder of Samakhiyali to Santalpur section of NH-27, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024