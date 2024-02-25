Left Menu

"Saurashtra struggled for water for years; Sauni Yojana changed the fate," PM Modi in Dwarka

Recalling the tough times when the people of Saurashtra yearned for every drop of water and were forced to migrate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the SAUNI Yojana and expressed confidence that the entire region of Saurashtra along with Gujarat, will reach new heights of success in the coming years.

  • Country:
  • India

Recalling the tough times when the people of Saurashtra yearned for every drop of water and were forced to migrate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the SAUNI Yojana and expressed confidence that the entire region of Saurashtra along with Gujarat, will reach new heights of success in the coming years. "Land of Saurashtra is a huge example of accomplishment through resolve," the Prime Minister said, emphasizing how every visit to the region instills new energy.

SAUNI Yojana commissioned the laying of pipelines for 1300 kilometres of water supply to hundreds of villages in Saurashtra for irrigation and drinking. "Blessings of Dwarkadhish are upon us. Together we will make Viksit Saurashtra and Viksit Gujarat," he added.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation, Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island built at a cost of around Rs 980 crores. It is the longest Cable-stayed bridge in the country around 2.32 Km. Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides. It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

This bridge will ease transportation and significantly reduce the time of devotees travelling between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka. Before the bridge's construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka. This iconic bridge will also be a major tourist attraction of Devbhumi Dwarka. The Prime Minister also dedicated a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system (pipelines, the PLEMs and the interconnecting loop line) at a nearby new location.

The Prime Minister also dedicated Rajkot-Okha, Rajkot-Jetalsar-Somnath and Jetalsar-Wansjaliya Rail Electrification projects to the nation. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the widening of the Dhoraji-Jamkandorna-Kalavad section of NH-927D; Regional Science Center at Jamnagar; Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system installation at Sikka Thermal Power Station, Jamnagar among others. (ANI)

