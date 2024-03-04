BRIEF-ADNOC Distribution opens nominations for company’s board of directors
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC:
* ADNOC DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NOMINATIONS TO MEMBERSHIP OF COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, STATEMENT SAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
