PM Modi presents first-ever National Creators Award in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award on Friday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He also had a brief interaction with the winners. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change. "For the category 'New India Champion' award was given to Abhi and Niyu. The Prime Minister asked them about how they keep the interest of their audience while presenting dry facts. The Prime Minister complimented them for taking up the challenging but extremely important field," as per a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

Best Storyteller Award went to Keerthika Govindhasamy, known as Keerthi History. When She touched the PM's feet the Prime Minister reciprocated and said that touching feet in the field of art is different but personally he gets disturbed particularly when a daughter touches his feet. "Disruptor of the Year was awarded to Ranveer Allahbadia. The Prime Minister suggested Ranveer creates awareness about sleep deprivation and mentioned sleeping only for a few hours for the past several years. PM Modi also touched upon the benefits of Yog Nidra. He congratulated Ranveer for his success," the press release stated.

Ex-Scientist from ISRO, Pankti Pandey from Ahmedabad received the Green Champion Award for amplifying the message of Mission LiFE. "Pankti recommended the people to analyze their waste and perform a waste audit of the trash being discarded from home in an effort to make zero waste. The Prime Minister asked her to conduct a detailed study about Mission LiFE and recalled his clarion call to make ones' lives environment friendly," as per the release.

The Award for Best Creative for Social Change went to Jaya Kishori known as Meera of modern times. She shares stories from Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana insightfully. "Jaya Kishori explained her journey as 'Kathakaar' and how she is creating an interest among the youth by presenting the great insights of the epics of our culture. She also talked about the possibility of living a meaningful life while fulfilling one's materialistic responsibilities," the release stated.

Lakshya Dabas received the Most Impactful Agri Creator for his work on improving agricultural practices with the use of innovation and technology. His brother received the award on his behalf and highlighted the need for natural farming in the country. He informed about training more than 30,000 farmers about ways of natural farming and protecting the crops from insects and pests.

"The Prime Minister lauded his thought process in the present day and age and urged him to meet the Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat ji to discuss his vision on natural farming where he has persuaded more than 3 lakh farmers to adopt natural farming. He also urged Lakshya to listen to Devvrat's YouTube videos. The Prime Minister also asked for his assistance in debunking the myths surrounding natural farming and organic farming," as per the release. Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award went to Maithili Thakur who performs original songs, covers and traditional folk music in multiple Indian languages.

The Best International Creator Award had three creators, Kiri Paul from Tanzania, Drew Hicks from America, Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany. "Drew Hicks received the Award from PM. Drew Hicks, with his fluent Hindi and Bihari accent has amassed social media popularity and fame for linguistic talent in India. Expressing his happiness for the Award, Drew said that he wishes to make people happy and raise the name of India. He informed that his interest in Indian culture rose due to his father's connection with BHU and Patna. Prime Minister Modi wished him luck and said that his every sentence will inspire the youth of the country," as per the release.

Kamiya Jani of Curly Tales was given the best travel creator award. She focuses on food, travel & Lifestyle and showcases beauty and variety of India in her videos. She talked about the beauty of India and said that the objective is that India should be number 1 on the global map. 'Technical Guruji' Gaurav Chaudhary a top tech YouTuber won the Tech Creator Award. He credited Digital India for contributing to his channel in a significant way. The Prime Minister said "for a bright future we need to democratize technology. UPI is a big symbol of that as it belongs to everyone. World will progress only when such democratization takes place". Gaurav narrated his experience of using UPI in Paris and said that Indian solutions can help the world.

Malhar Kalambe received Swachhata Ambassador Award for leading clean up drives since 2017. He also raises awareness on plastic pollution and climate change. He is the founder of 'Beach Please'. "Heritage Fashion Icon Award was given to Jahnvi Singh, a 20-year-old content creator for Instagram who talks about Indian Fashion and promotes Indian Sarees," as per the release.

Best Creative Creator- female award went to Shraddha famous for her multilingual comedy sets and creates engaging and relatable content across generations. Receiving her with her trademark 'Aiyyo', the Prime Minister said that this is the second time he met Shraddha. Shraddha said that the award is recognition for those who are creating content from their homes and she also pointed towards her approach to find light humour in serious themes. "RJ Raunaq received the Best Creative Creator-male award. Raunaq said that with Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister is also an important, record-breaking figure of the radio industry. He thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the radio industry. Raunaq also spoke in his trademark 'Baua' style," as per the release.

Award for Best Creator in Food Category went to Kabita's Kitchen, A housewife who became a digital entrepreneur with her recipes and tutorials. She stressed the importance of cooking as a key life skill. She also said schools should sensitize the students about agriculture so that they realize the importance of food and avid wastage. Naman Deshmukh received the Best Creator in Education Category. He is an Instagram influencer and content creator in tech and gadget space. He covers technology, gadgets, finance, social media marketing and educates audiences on tech related subjects like AI and coding.

"Deshmukh informed the Prime Minister about his content on educating people on various online scams and also benefits and ways of availing benefits from the government schemes. The Prime Minister praised him for creating awareness about safe surfing and social media practices," the release stated. Ankit Baiyanpuria was given the Best Health and Fitness Creator Award by the Prime Minister. Ankit is a fitness influencer and is famous for completing his 75 hard challenges. He had collaborated with the Prime Minister. Ankit told the audience to work out regularly and lead a balanced lifestyle.

'Triggered Insaan' Nischay was given the Gaming Creator Award. He is a Delhi-based YouTuber, Live-streamer and gamer. He thanked the Prime Minister for recognizing the Gaming Category. "Aridaman was given Best Micro Creator. He specializes in vedic astronomy and ancient Indian wisdom. He explores astrology, spirituality and personal growth," the release stated.

Best Nano Creator Award was given to Piyush Purohit from Chamoli Uttarakhand who highlights little known places, people and regional festivals. Aman Gupta, Founder and CEO of boAT and famous for his involvement in Shark Tank India was given Best Celebrity Creator Award. He told the Prime Minister that he started his company when Start Up and Stand-Up India were launched in 2016. And in a short span of time, they are one of the largest audio brands in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)