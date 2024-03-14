Contracts awarded for 3.25 mln barrels of oil for SPR, US Energy Dept says

Contracts have been awarded for the acquisition of 3.25 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday.

ExxonMobil has a contract for 1.05 million barrels, Macquarie Commodities Trading for 1.2 million barrels and Sunoco for 1 million barrels, the department said.

