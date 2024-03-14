Left Menu

Polish court allows Turow coal mine to stay open for now

A Polish coal mine near the Czech border will be able to continue operating for now, the state news agency PAP reported on Wednesday, following the latest in a series of contradictory court rulings. The previous nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government resisted attempts led by environmental campaigners to close the mine at Turow, which supplies lignite to an adjacent power plant responsible for 8% of Poland's energy.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-03-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 03:05 IST
Polish court allows Turow coal mine to stay open for now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

A Polish coal mine near the Czech border will be able to continue operating for now, the state news agency PAP reported on Wednesday, following the latest in a series of contradictory court rulings.

The previous nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government resisted attempts led by environmental campaigners to close the mine at Turow, which supplies lignite to an adjacent power plant responsible for 8% of Poland's energy. On Wednesday, PAP reported a court had overturned a 2022 decision that allowed the mine to continue operations. However, it reported the court had not ruled on policy, meaning the mine can still operate.

The main Turow case is pending at a Warsaw administrative court that will rule on a government decision dating from February 2023 that would allow Turow to continue mining until 2044. "The judgment regarding the environmental decision does not result in the suspension of the operation of the Turow mine. The state's energy policy was not subject to the court's assessment," PAP cited the court as saying.

Environmental groups have long criticised the environmental impact of the open-pit mine, and filed several lawsuits aimed at halting its operations. "PGE GiEK is waiting for written justification of the judgment and is analyzing further steps in this case," state-controlled utility PGE unit, which owns the Turow mine and adjacent power plant, wrote in a statement.

The present government, elected last October, has said it wants to kickstart the country's transition to lower carbon energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024