Horse racing-Galopin Des Champs wins Gold Cup for second year in a row
Reuters | Cheltenham | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:17 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Galopin Des Champs won the Cheltenham Gold Cup for the second year in succession on Friday after a storming finish.
Ridden again by Irish jockey Paul Townend, the 11-10 favourite burst clear over the last of 22 fences.
Gerri Colombe was second with Corach Rambler in third.
