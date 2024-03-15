Horse racing-Galopin Des Champs wins Gold Cup for second year in a row

Galopin Des Champs won the Cheltenham Gold Cup for the second year in succession on Friday after a storming finish.

Ridden again by Irish jockey Paul Townend, the 11-10 favourite burst clear over the last of 22 fences.

Gerri Colombe was second with Corach Rambler in third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)