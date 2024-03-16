MHA bans four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League for five years

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has banned four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) as 'unlawful associations' for five years. The four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) are JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan alias Sopori) also known as Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political League and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh.

The MHA's action comes on the basis of inputs received against these factions of JKPL for their role in "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country." As per the notification, the members of these factions of JKPL have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The leaders and members of the abovesaid factions of JKPL have been involved in mobilising violent protests in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including sustained stone pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir," reads the notification issued on Friday night. "These factions of JKPL have constantly asked to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognised fundamentals of Indian democracy. The members of these four factions of JKPL, by their activities, show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country.

"They are also involved in promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of dis-affection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise public order; encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India; promoting hatred against established Government, giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions and for 'Black Day' and Shutdown on the Republic Day and Independence Day of India in Jammu and Kashmir," mentioned the notification. Explaining the move, MHA said there was the need for an immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of these factions of JKPL otherwise they will use this opportunity to continue with the anti-national activities that are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country; continue advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing its accession to the Union of India; and continue propagating false narratives and anti-national sentiments among the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order.

"The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), namely, JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan @Sopori) also known as Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political League and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh as 'unlawful associations' with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," reads the notification. (ANI)

