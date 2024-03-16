Doctors save 55-year-old man's life through Aortic Surgery after rare emergency strikes in Bali

A team of doctors in Delhi conducted a complex Aortic Surgery and saved the life of a 55-year-old Indian citizen, who while vacationing in Bali, Indonesia, was diagnosed with NSTEMI (non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction), acute renal failure, and Stanford Type A Aortic Dissection. This above-mentioned condition has a mortality risk of nearly 30-40 per cent at the time of occurrence, and with each passing hour that the patient delays surgery, the risk increases by 1 to 2 per cent.

A team of the private hospital in the national capital ensured the patient's safe transfer to Delhi from Bali with the help of an air ambulance. "Upon reaching Delhi, a well-coordinated effort, including assistance from Delhi Police and aviation authorities, along with a designated green corridor, facilitated a seamless transition to Apollo Hospitals," read a statement issued by the hospital.

Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgery, Surgical Lead, Apollo Aortic Program, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi further explained, " This case presented an intricate medical challenge, particularly given its diagnosis in Bali." At the time of admission patient's aortic valve was completely damaged and the aorta was torn from the inside jeopardizing blood flow to the coronary arteries.

Under the expert care of the hospital's aortic team, under Dr Niranjan Hiremath, the patient underwent an extensive eight-hour surgical procedure to reconstruct the damaged aorta, aortic valve and adjoining arteries. "With comprehensive post-operative ICU care, the patient was quickly weaned off ventilation support after surgery, recovered well with no complications, and was discharged 6 days later. His kidneys, coronaries and other organ functions were reported normal after surgery, it added.

According to Dr Priyadarshani Pal Singh, Head of Emergency, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, "Every emergency is a demanding precision, compassion, and unwavering dedication. Being part of this life-saving journey exemplifies the essence of our profession - to provide hope and healing in moments of crisis." "At Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, we prioritize swift action and seamless coordination to ensure the best possible outcome for our patients. Our relentless pursuit of patient well-being and seamless coordination ensures that no obstacle stands in the way of delivering life-saving care," said Doctor Pal Singh.

Despite the high-risk nature of the surgery and the critical condition of the patient, the surgery was performed successfully. Stanford Type A aortic dissections, though uncommon, pose an extremely grave threat, with mortality rates soaring to 30-40 per cent within 24 hours if left untreated.

"The swift coordination among diverse medical specialities--cardiology, cardiac surgery, anaesthesia, emergency medicine, and transport logistics--was remarkable. From diagnosis to arranging air ambulance transport, the process unfolded with unprecedented speed. Our team executed an arduous 8-hour open heart surgery swiftly upon the patient's arrival, showcasing extraordinary teamwork and efficiency," said the doctor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)