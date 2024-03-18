Servotech Power Systems to set up 20 EV charging stations in Nashik
Servotech Power Systems has secured an order to install 20 electric vehicle charging stations in Nashik. This aims to cater to the growing demand for EV charging facilities in the region. The company, a key player in the EV charging industry, is committed to promoting sustainable transportation in India.
Servotech Power Systems on Monday said it has secured an order to set up 20 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations across Nashik Municipal Corporation area.
The objective of this contract is to meet the increasing need for convenient and accessible charging facilities for electric vehicles, thus facilitating the state's shift towards sustainable transportation solutions, a company statement said.
According to the statement, Servotech Power Systems, a prominent player in the EV charging and solar industry, has secured a substantial contract from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).
This contract involves Servotech supplying, commissioning, and constructing 20 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout the Nashik Municipal Corporation area.
''This contract represents a major milestone for Servotech Power Systems, we are deeply committed to advancing India's electric vehicle revolution and fostering sustainable transportation solutions,'' Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Power Systems said in the statement.
Servotech Power Systems is an NSE-listed organization that develops tech-enabled EV Charging solutions leveraging their over two decades of experience and expertise in the electronics space.
