Mahabubabad: Sub-registrar, Data Entry Operator arrested by ACB for taking bribe

The accused has been identified as Tasleema Mohammed, Sub- Registrar posted at Sub-Registrar Office, Mahabubabad and Aleti Venkatesh, Data Entry Operator (Outsourcing) also posted at the same office.

ANI | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:49 IST
A Sub-registrar and a Data Entry Operator were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Warangal Unit for taking bribes on Friday evening, a press release from the ACB office stated. The accused have been identified as Tasleema Mohammed, Sub-Registrar posted at Sub-Registrar Office, Mahabubabad and Aleti Venkatesh, Data Entry Operator (Outsourcing) also posted at the same office.

Mohammed demanded a bribe amounting to Rs 19,200 from the complainant Gudagani Harish resident of Danthalapalli and accepted the bribe amount through Venkatesh for doing official favour, which was, 'to process the work of registration of land purchased by the complainant at Danthalapalli village', the release said. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Venkatesh at his instance. Apart from the above-tainted amount, Venkatesh was found in possession of unaccounted cash of Rs. 1,72,000.

The accused officers, Tasleema Mohammad and Aleti Venkatesh were arrested and produced before the Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases-Cum-III Additional District and Sessions Judge, Warangal. The Case is under investigation, the release said. (ANI)

