J-K: Patwari among two arrested by CBI in bribery case in Samba

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday that they have arrested a Patwari and his associate, Chowkidar, in the Halqa Nanga panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district in connection with a case related to accepting a bribe.

J-K: Patwari among two arrested by CBI in bribery case in Samba
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday that they have arrested a Patwari and his associate, Chowkidar, in the Halqa Nanga panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district in connection with a case related to accepting a bribe. The accused were identified as Varun Choudhary, Patwari and Dayal Chand, Chowkidar.

As per the officials, a case has been registered against the accused, Patwari, based on a complaint. It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing Girdawari land owned by him.

"CBI laid a trap and during the trap proceedings, the accused asked the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to his associate, a Chowkidar, Halqa Nanga, District Samba (J&K). Both the accused were apprehended during the transaction of a bribe of Rs 9,000," according to an official release. As per the release, searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu, on March 27, 2024, it added. (ANI)

