Thailand parliament passes same-sex unions bill

Thailand's lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed a marriage equality bill at the final reading, in a landmark step that moves the country closer to becoming the third territory in Asia to legalise same-sex unions.
The bill requires approval from the Senate and endorsement from the king before it becomes law.
