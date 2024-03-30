"No government in past undermined institutions as blatantly as Modi govt": Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh alleged on Saturday that no government in the past has so blatantly misused the investigative agencies and undermined the constitutional institutions as the Narendra Modi government has during the past ten years. Talking to ANI, he said that the NDA government in the past, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was different from the current dispensation which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Vajpayee government never targeted opposition leaders so vehemently as the Narendra Modi government.

"Misusing the investigation agencies, threatening political parties, the Supreme Court, media and other constitutional institutions that should have been independent--these kinds of things never happened during the Vajpayee regime. These kinds of tactics we have never seen," Jairam Ramesh said. "The Vajpayee government did not target opposition leaders as does the current government. Nor does it jailed the chief ministers, order investigations against political rivals, freeze their bank accounts, or crush them financially. The Vajpayee government did not use this kind of tactics." he added.

He, however, exuded confidence in INDIA alliance winning the upcoming Lok Sabha election. "I am confident that INDIA alliance will get the majority to form the government in the coming Lok Sabha election. In the last ten years, people have been suffering from high inflation, unemployment, social polarization, and political dictatorship. So they want the situation to change," he said.

He termed the ten year reign of the Narendra Modi government as"10 years of Injustice". The Congress leader said that the political situation of the Congress in 2003 was similar to today but it formed a government in 2004 at the Center.

"There was an India-shining campaign. We had lost three important assembly elections in North India.But we formed government in 2004. The Congress Party has emerged as the largest party in that election.I am fully confident that the youth, farmers, women and all the other sections of society who have been suffering under this period of injustice are ready for a political change," he said. He also said that Congress is giving its 100 per cent in the fight against BJP.

"Our aim is very straight forward, we are fighting against the BJP's intentions, policies and ideology. Congress is giving its 100 per cent. We have made so many compromises to strengthen the Congress and INDIA alliance in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and other states, but we didn't succeed in West Bengal due to some special reasons. TMC will attend tomorrow's rally, which means they are in the INDIA alliance. we have made the compromise by keeping in mind the realities of 2024," he said. (ANI)