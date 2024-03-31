Left Menu

BJP will secure all 25 seats from Rajasthan in Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the party is poised to secure victory in all 25 seats in Rajasthan, thereby contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential third term.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 23:14 IST
BJP will secure all 25 seats from Rajasthan in Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the party is poised to secure victory in all 25 seats in Rajasthan, thereby contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential third term. He also highlighted that there is a dearth of senior leaders in Congress willing to contest elections due to widespread corruption within their ranks.

"Whether it was the election of 2014 or 2019, the people of Rajasthan have always stood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this time BJP has formed government in the Rajasthan assembly election. I am fully confident that in order to make PM Modi the Prime Minister of this country third time, Rajasthan will make BJP win 25/25 seats and the lotus will bloom. In Congress, there are no more leaders who actually want to fight election. Corruption has hollowed Congress to the extent that they have run out of senior leaders," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases. In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting will be conducted for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26.

Bypolls for 26 Assembly seats in the state will also be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections at over 12 lakh polling stations. Under Phase 1, on April 19, polling will be held in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur.

Phase 2 of polling on April 26 will take place in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran. The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, in 2019, the BJP bagged 24 seats while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) managed to secure the other remaining seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024