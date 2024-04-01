Forex market shut for annual account closing of banks
The forex market in Mumbai will be closed on Monday for the annual account closing of banks. This closure will impact trading activities and transactions in the foreign exchange market. Market participants are advised to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid any disruptions during this period.
Forex market to remain closed on Monday for the annual account closing of banks.
