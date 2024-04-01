REC wins SKOCH ESG Award 2024 in 'Renewable Energy Financing' category

REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has been bestowed with the SKOCH ESG Award 2024 in the 'Renewable Energy Financing' category. The award underscores REC's dedication to sustainable financing, paving the way for a greener future and accelerating the transition to renewable energy. Executive Director, REC Limited, Shri T.S.C. Bosh received the award in New Delhi.

REC has emerged as a significant player in India's clean energy transition, actively contributing to the nation's sustainable future. Through various initiatives and achievements, REC has committed to numerous sustainable projects and signed various MOUs for green projects.

Furthermore, REC has engaged in one-on-one discussions with various developers of green projects, spanning sectors such as solar, wind, Pumped Storage Projects, E-mobility, RE manufacturing, green ammonia and green hydrogen, and battery storage.

Looking ahead, REC anticipates a significant expansion in its renewable energy portfolio, with projections indicating growth to 10 times its present value, reaching more than Rs. 3 lakh crores by 2030, representing approximately 30% of its Assets Under Management.

The SKOCH ESG Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. The SKOCH ESG Award and Assessment serve as an important benchmark for evaluating organizations' commitment to India 2047. It focuses on the interplay between sustainable investments and processes in shaping a sustainable and growing business future.

