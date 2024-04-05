Left Menu

SJVN wins prestigious awards at 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2024

On behalf of SJVN, the awards were received by CGM (HR), Shri Baljeet Singh during a ceremony held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Updated: 05-04-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 16:50 IST
SJVN wins prestigious awards at 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2024
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
SJVN Limited has won two prestigious awards at the 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2024, instituted by the Construction Industry Development Council. SJVN has been conferred with ‘Achievement Award for Creating Social Development & Impact’ and ‘CIDC Partners in Progress Trophy’.

Speaking about the recognitions, Chairperson & Managing Director, SJVN and Chairperson of CSR Foundation Smt. Geeta Kapur said that these awards acknowledge SJVN’s commitment to positive change through innovative and sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. She highlighted that the company has secured these prestigious awards for the third consecutive year. “We are immensely proud for being recognized for our contribution to the society and we will remain dedicated to furthering our efforts in creating a meaningful impact,” stated Smt. Kapur.

All the CSR initiatives of SJVN are undertaken through the registered trust, SJVN Foundation. Till date, the company has spent more than Rs. 450 crores on a spectrum of CSR activities spanning the verticals of Education & Skill development, Health & Hygiene, Infrastructural Development & Community Asset Creation, Sustainable Development, Assistance during Natural Disasters, Preservation & Promotion of Local Culture and Sports.

CIDC Vishwakarma Awards have become an epitome for recognizing organizations and individuals for their initiatives across various fields, including Corporate Social responsibility, contributing significantly to the growth and sustainable development of the nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

