Russia alleges Ukrainian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, no serious damage

Ukrainian military drones attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant but caused no damage to its critical infrastructure, Russian state-run RIA news agency quoted the press service of the Russian-controlled facility as saying.

Reuters could not independently verify the alleged incident. In the past, both sides have accused each other of shelling the plant, none of whose six reactors are operating.

