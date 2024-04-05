Left Menu

Two killed, six injured as mud caves in at Haryana village

Two persons were killed and six were injured when mud caved in when they were digging at Ratoli village in Yamunanagar here on Friday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:47 IST
The spot where the accident occurred. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed and six were injured when mud caved in when they were digging at Ratoli village in Yamunanagar here on Friday, police said. The people were digging mud to decorate their house ahead of Eid festival.

A relative of a victim said, "There were 8 people. Two children, 5 women, and one man. Two women lost their lives. They went to bring mud to decorate their home during the Eid festival. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. They are in serious condition." Police officials said that this accident happened in Ratoli village in Yamunanagar.

"We received information that when a heap of mud collapsed 8 people got buried in it. Two women lost their lives. Six people have been admitted to hospital. When they were digging mud from the bottom the mud at the top collapsed. The local villagers rescued the survivors," a police official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

