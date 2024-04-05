Left Menu

London stocks log weekly declines on geopolitical, rate uncertainty

The UK's main stock indexes recorded weekly losses on Friday against a backdrop of escalating Middle East tensions and a more cautious mood among investors following hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 shed 0.8%, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 lost 0.7%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:02 IST
London stocks log weekly declines on geopolitical, rate uncertainty
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's main stock indexes recorded weekly losses on Friday against a backdrop of escalating Middle East tensions and a more cautious mood among investors following hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 shed 0.8%, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 lost 0.7%. However, both the indexes picked up from their session lows after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report raised hopes of a soft landing in the United States. Markets globally were unsettled by news that Israel braced for the possibility of a retaliatory attack after its suspected killing of Iranian generals in Damascus this week, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would harm "whoever harms us or plans to harm us".

"Investors are having to seriously consider the potential that what's going on in the Middle East will get worse before it gets better and comments from the Israeli Prime Minister have stoked fears that there is going to be a much wider impact," Danni Hewson​​​​, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said. Oil prices extended gains on Friday and were headed for a second weekly gain. That in turn lifted the FTSE 350 energy sector but weighed on the travel sector .

Wall Street sold off sharply on Thursday after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that if inflation continues to stall, no rate cuts may be required at all by year end. Most developed world equity markets have posted strong gains since late last year on hopes that major central banks will start easing monetary policy.

Investors currently expect the Bank of England to start cutting rates in June or August. British house prices fell 1% in March, their first drop since September 2023, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed.

Among individual stocks, Rio Tinto slipped 2.4% after shareholders demanded the company come clean on environmental issues. Ocado Group slid almost 9%, extending losses for a second session, after the online supermarket announced Chairman Rick Haythornthwaite would step down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024