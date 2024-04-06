"PM Modi promised to hold election rally in Bihar's Gaya": Jitan Ram Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in the Gaya district of Bihar. The former Bihar Chief Minister, who is the NDA's Lok Sabha candidate from Gaya, also said that the Mahabodhi corridor will be built in Gaya like Kashi and Ayodhya if people give him the chance.

While talking to ANI on Friday, Manjhi said, "I spoke to Modi Ji on the phone. He expressed his excitement to talk to me and I conveyed my blessings, wishing him to continue representing India until 2050 and remain the Prime Minister. I requested him to hold a rally in Gaya, and he graciously agreed. His blessings are with me." Manjhi expressed disappointment over the absence of a vocal Member of Parliament from Gaya, asserting that if given the opportunity, he would prioritize the development of the region.

"Gaya has not gotten any vocal MP till date. A place like Gaya, which is the land of Lord Buddha, has not been developed to date; look at Banaras and Ayodhya. Our Bodh Gaya was not given attention; otherwise, a corridor would have been built here. Modi ji respects us and I have been a famous Chief Minister of Bihar," Manjhi said. Expressing confidence in Modi's leadership, Manjhi stated, "There is no alternative to Narendra Modi. Nitish Ji has rectified his mistakes, and now Bihar will progress under the double-engine government."

Manjhi served as the 23rd Chief Minister of Bihar from 2014 to 2015. On the possibility of getting a Cabinet berth in the Modi government, he said, if he gets it, he will work for the Bodh Gaya corridor.

"I am doing my work; let's see what happens. I believe that work is worship. I have been in politics for 44 years. I may get a place in the Cabinet of India; if I get it, I will work but I do not have any such desire. We want to build a corridor; it is my wish that Bodh Gaya should get development," Manjhi said. Earlier on Monday, Manjhi said that whenever they are going, everyone is raising slogans of 'Abki Baar 400 paar'.

Notably, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Kumar Sarvjeet from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat against Manjhi. The ruling National Democratic Alliance has reached a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-U 16.

He said LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will fight one seat each. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats.

In the first phase, voting is to be held in 4 seats of Bihar on April 19. Those 4 Lok Sabha seats are Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

