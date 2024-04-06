Left Menu

16 children, 3 caretakers rescued amid fire at orphanage in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 13:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sixteen children and their three caretakers were rescued after a fire broke out at an orphanage in Noida early Saturday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 2 am in the two-storey building and no person was hurt in the incident, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

''The fire service unit was alerted at 2.21 am about a fire breaking out in the building located in C Block of sector 26 in which an orphanage is being run by a trust named Ram Krishna Vivekananda Mission.

''Two water tenders and a team of firefighters were immediately rushed to the site and the blaze extinguished,'' Choubey said.

He said the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building.

''There were 16 children aged between four and 12 years who lived in the orphanage along with their three caretakers. When our team reached the site, first all the residents of the building were rescued to safety and a headcount was done to ensure no one was left behind,'' the CFO said.

There was no injury to anyone, he said.

The cause of the fire and the damage caused by it was being ascertained, he added.

