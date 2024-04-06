Left Menu

Capitalise on wide network for voter awareness: Himachal Chief Electoral Officer

He directed the collaborating partner departments to promote voter education programmes and initiatives to make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative by optimally utilising their huge infrastructure across the state.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 18:17 IST
Capitalise on wide network for voter awareness: Himachal Chief Electoral Officer
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg chaired a meeting of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maneesh Garg, chaired a meeting of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation on Saturday, focusing on collaboration done by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with partner departments and corporations. While addressing the senior officers, he said that the election department has taken many innovative steps under the guidance of ECI to encourage the voters to come out in greater numbers in the state, according to an official release.

He directed the collaborating partner departments to promote voter education programmes and initiatives to make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative by optimally utilising their huge infrastructure across the state. Presentations on various initiatives suggested by ECI were also showcased in the meeting. The CEO emphasised to the Food and Civil Supplies Department and Civil Supplies Corporation on the need for more focused voter awareness programmes to educate prospective voters by installing hoardings and banners at all petrol pumps and all their fair price shops.

Garg asked Indian Oil Corporation to install hoardings at all the 700+ petrol pumps in the state at the earliest and also direct LPG distributors on the usage of danglers on the gas cylinders containing voter awareness messages. The bus stands and railway stations can play SVEEP-themed messages on their public announcement systems along with routine announcements, he added. He stressed the greater utilisation of this wide network for spreading awareness regarding voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Bye-elections in Himachal Pradesh. Additional CEO Dalip Negi also gave valuable inputs during the meeting, added the official statement.

Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Ram Kumar Gautam, Additional CEO Neelam Dulta, Senior officers of Food and HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation were also present in the meeting, among others. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024