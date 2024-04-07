Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Farmers say elephant herd damage mango trees in Tirupati

According to the villagers, the farmers, who had been guarding the mango plantations day and night since last year, were distressed by the destruction of the trees, causing damage and financial losses to them.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 18:20 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Farmers of Mamunduru village in Tirupati district say that a herd of 15 elephants entered the fields and damaged several mango trees on Saturday late at night. According to the villagers, the farmers, who had been guarding the mango plantations day and night since last year, were distressed by the destruction of the trees, causing damage and financial losses to them.

Village farmers collectively owned about 80 acres of mango plantations in the area. Farmers also alleged that this is not the first time elephants have attacked farmlands in this region and caused extensive damage to mango trees.

Earlier, two people were killed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem (KB) Asifabad district in less than 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. According to police, the wild elephant entered an agricultural field and killed a person in Chintala Manepally in Kouthala Mandal on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, another person was also killed by the tusker in Penchikalpet Mandal.

Confirming the deaths, Sadik Pasha, an inspector with Kouthala Police, said, "The forest department officials are searching for the elephant." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

