NCBC Chairman slams TMC leader over his comment on PM Modi, calls it "an insult to OBC community

National Commission for Backward Classes, Chairman Hansraj Ahir on Sunday termed TMC leader Pijush Panda's comment on Prime Minister Modi as an insult to the OBC community. NCBC Chairman Hansraj Ahir told ANI that a notice has been sent to the DGP West Bengal asking what action they took on Pijush Panda's statement on Prime Minister Modi.

The NCBC has also sent a notice on Saturday to the West Bengal District Magistrate about the same, Hansraj Ahir said. "We received a complaint from some of the MP and BJP leaders there (West Bengal) and we immediately sent a notice to the DGP West Bengal asking what action you have taken on this and if he has not yet responded to our office. Yesterday we issued a notice to those people who have made such indecent statements by a person named Panda regarding caste and have disregarded the post of Prime Minister...It is an insult to the OBC. Many people in the OBC category were hurt by such comments and complaints were received. So we sent a notice, yesterday also we have sent a notice, we have sent it to the DM."

TMC leader Pijush Panda had allegedly made "objectionable and casteist" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while giving reference to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner against Trinamool Congress leader Piyush Panda for making derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister.

In its complaint, the BJP alleged that the remarks by the TMC leader were serious violations of provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Representation of People Act, 1951 and Model Code of Conduct. "Calling a Prime Minister of the country 'Madman' and 'Fraud" is most unbecoming of any leader and is a symptom of plummeting levels of political discourse. The derogatory statement not only amounts to vicious abuse and personal attack but also a character assassination and defamatory with a clear intent to harm his reputation and mislead the public," the BJP said in its complaint.

"The TMC leader Piyush Panda has taken objectionable recourse to demean the OBC community. He has made a public statement that polishing shoes is a befitting job for the members of the OBC community. Since he made this unacceptable statement in a public rally, thus, it cannot be construed as an isolated incident. The TMC has given instructions to its leaders to unleash highly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the OBC community," it said. The BJP has also alleged that the TMC leader has committed an unpardonable act by bringing religion into the elections.

"He claimed in the video that only Brahmins have the right to inaugurate the Ram Mandir and the Teli community is just meant to do meagre jobs of polishing shoes. Considering the religious and casteist remarks and comments, it appears that these statements have been made with the primary intention of garnering votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by vowing the particular community to create a divide among them," the complaint said. Further, the BJP requested the Election Commission to order the post to be removed from all social media platforms.

"To direct lodging of an FIR against Piyush Panda, pass prohibitory orders against him and ban him from campaigning for the rest of the period," it said. (ANI)

