Left Menu

India remains net importer of finished steel in FY24; inbound shipment grows 38 pc to 8.32 MnT

India remains net importer of finished steel in FY24; inbound shipment grows 38 pc to 8.32 MnT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:32 IST
India remains net importer of finished steel in FY24; inbound shipment grows 38 pc to 8.32 MnT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has reported a 38 per cent surge in steel imports to 8.319 million tonnes, becoming a net importer of the commodity during 2023-24 financial year, according to government data.

India had imported 6.022 million tonnes (MnT) of finished steel during the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the steel ministry's Joint Plant Committee (JPC) said in its latest report.

JPC collects data on the Indian iron and steel industry.

The outbound shipment of steel rose by 11.50 per cent to 7.48 MnT in the last fiscal from 6.71 MnT a year ago.

''India was a net importer of total finished steel,'' it said.

The data comes at a time steel makers have been raising concern over increasing imports from certain countries including China and seeking government's intervention on the issue.

Domestic players have also been demanding a curb on imports and review of free trade agreements (FTAs) with several countries.

The country's crude steel output also rose by 12.40 per cent to 138.48 MnT from 123.19 MnT in 2022-23.

The consumption of finished steel stood at 135.95 MnT, up 13.40 per cent over 119.89 MnT in the year-ago period. Under the National Steel Policy, India aims to scale up its annual steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030, and per capita steel consumption to 160 kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024