Punjab: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Dera Bassi

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory near Gulabgarh Road in Dera Bassi on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 20:03 IST
Fire breaks out at chemical factory near Gulabgarh Road on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory near Gulabgarh Road in Dera Bassi on Monday. A thick plume of smoke was seen emanating from the factory.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot to control the raging fire. There is no report of any casualties yet. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

